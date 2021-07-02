Alfie McCalmont: Morecambe sign Leeds United midfielder on loan
Last updated on .From the section Morecambe
League One side Morecambe have signed Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont on loan for the 2021-22 campaign.
The 21-year-old has two caps for Northern Ireland and spent last season on loan at League Two Oldham Athletic, scoring 10 goals in 39 appearances.
McCalmont joined Leeds aged nine and has played in two EFL Cup games.
"I'm delighted to be here, interest has been there for a while and it's been going back and forth, [so] I'm happy to get it over and done with," he said.
