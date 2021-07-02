Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Alfie McCalmont won his most recent Northern Ireland cap as a substitute in their friendly win over Malta in May

League One side Morecambe have signed Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont on loan for the 2021-22 campaign.

The 21-year-old has two caps for Northern Ireland and spent last season on loan at League Two Oldham Athletic, scoring 10 goals in 39 appearances.

McCalmont joined Leeds aged nine and has played in two EFL Cup games.

"I'm delighted to be here, interest has been there for a while and it's been going back and forth, [so] I'm happy to get it over and done with," he said. external-link

