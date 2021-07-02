Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Ryan Burke joined Birmingham from St. Patrick’s Athletic

League Two side Mansfield Town have signed former Birmingham City left-back Ryan Burke on a one-year contract.

The Republic of Ireland youth international, 20, joined Birmingham at the age of 16 and made his Championship debut against Stoke City in July 2020.

Burke made four appearances while on loan with National League side Yeovil Town last season.

"We needed someone to push Stephen McLaughlin, who will probably start as our left-back," said boss Nigel Clough.

"We've seen Ryan play in Birmingham's under-23s several time last season and were impressed.

"He's aggressive and has a lovely left foot. I've seen him play in the left of a back three, a left wing-back and as an orthodox left-back. He's equipped himself well in each position."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.