Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Benik Afobe (left) helped Trabzonspor finish fourth in the Turkish league last season

Millwall have signed striker Benik Afobe on a season-long loan from fellow Championship side Stoke City.

The former Wolves and Bournemouth player, 28, spent last season on loan at Turkish club Trabzonspor, where he scored five goals in 28 league games.

Lions boss Gary Rowett brought Afobe to Stoke, where he has nine goals since initially joining on loan in 2018.

"I've followed the club for the last few years and I know they've got a good changing room," Afobe said.

Rowett added: "I believe it's good timing for Benik and that we are a good option for him in terms of where he needs to be and what he wants to do next season."

Stoke paid a reported £12m for Afobe, who played five times for Millwall in 2013 during a previous loan spell.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.