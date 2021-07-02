Pierce Sweeney played played 222 times over five seasons for Exeter City after moving to the club from Reading in August 2016

Pierce Sweeney has left Swindon Town by mutual consent, less than a month after joining the League Two club.

The 26-year-old Irishman was one of two signings made by the Robins since the end of last season.

Manager John McGreal and his assistant have left, while players were not paid their June wages on time amid ongoing takeover and financial problems.

The former Exeter City defender, who turned down a new deal at his former club, is now a free agent.

"I would like to thank Swindon Town FC for the opportunity to be part of the club, however due to family circumstances at this current moment I am unable to fulfil relocating to be part of the team," Sweeney said in a statement on the club website.

"My family and I have thought about this decision and feel our commitments require us to remain in Exeter for the foreseeable future. I am grateful to the chairman, Lee Power for allowing this to happen."