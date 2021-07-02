Molly Bartrip: Tottenham set to sign former Reading defender
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Tottenham are set to sign former Reading defender Molly Bartrip before the 2021-22 Women's Super League season.
Bartrip left Reading at the end of her contract in May after seven years at the club, where she made more than 100 appearances.
Spurs finished eighth in the WSL last season under manager Rehanne Skinner.
On Friday, Tottenham signed South Korea captain Cho So-hyun from West Ham on a permanent transfer.
- Gaming can improve your mental health: Here are five titles to help you escape
- Grounded with Louis Theroux: Why isn't Frankie Boyle a fan of Ricky Gervais?