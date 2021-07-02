Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Manchester United left-back Reece Devine has joined St Johnstone on loan, saying the Europa League qualifiers were an incentive for moving north.

The 19-year-old will spend the season with the Scottish Cup and League Cup winners with a view to tasting first-team football for the first time.

"That was another attraction, European qualifiers, it's a great experience," he told St Johnstone's website.

Devine featured 29 times for United's Under-23s over the last two seasons.

The Englishman, who joined United's youth academy in 2018 after spells with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City, is the Premier League club's first academy loan of the summer transfer window.

He becomes St Johnstone's third defensive signing this week following the arrival of Hayden Muller on loan from Millwall and James Brown's permanent switch after spending time at McDiarmid Park last season from the London club.

Devine compensates for the departure of fellow left-back Scott Tanser to St Mirren from the squad that finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership last season.

