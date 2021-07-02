Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic will make their debut in the Women's Champions League qualifiers against Levante of Spain as Glasgow City take on Malta's Birkirkara.

Fran Alonso's side, who qualified as runners-up in the SWPL, will face Dinamo Minsk of Belarus or Norway's Rosenborg should they progress.

City, who won a 14th consecutive title, could face BIIK-Shymkent of Kazakhstan or Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava.

Opening matches are on 18 August, with the second on 21 August.

