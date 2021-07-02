Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Uche Ikpeazu scored against Middlesbrough for Wycombe in their 3-1 home defeat in January

Middlesbrough have signed forward Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old joined the Chairboys from Scottish side Hearts last summer and scored six goals for the club, including one against Boro.

"I've always liked Uche back to when he was at Hearts and I watched him a few times," boss Neil Warnock said.

"He's keen and dedicated wherever he plays and the fans will get behind him because he's such a 100% player."

Prior to his time with Wycombe, Ikpeazu came through Reading's academy and later joined Watford, where he had spells on loan at Crewe, Doncaster, Port Vale and Blackpool.

After a successful stint with Cambridge, Ikpeazu joined Hearts in 2018 and was a runner-up in the Scottish Cup whilst at the club.

