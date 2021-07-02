Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Andy King most recently played in the Championship for Huddersfield Town during a loan spell last season

Bristol City have signed Wales international midfielder Andy King on a one-year deal after his short-term deal with Belgian side OH Leuven ended.

The 32-year-old is reunited with boss Nigel Pearson, who he worked with during his time with Leicester City.

King, a League One, Championship and Premier League title winner, has also made 50 appearances for Wales.

"As soon as I saw Nigel had the job [as Bristol City boss], I wanted to call him," he told the club website.

"My family are all Bristol City supporters, I grew up a supporter and I have memories watching play-off finals, the Johnstone Paint Trophy final and going to games, so as soon as I saw the manager come here, I thought I'd love to play for him again.

"We had great success in the past, we know about each other, so I thought it would be the perfect fit and hopefully we can do the same again this season."

In recent years, King has had loan spells with Swansea City, Derby County, Rangers and Huddersfield Town, before leaving Leicester last summer.

After joining Leuven in January of 2021, he made one appearance for the club in their 3-0 home defeat by Gent last term.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.