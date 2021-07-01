Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Sarah Mayling has won England honours at under-17, under-19 and under-23 level

Aston Villa women have made Birmingham City midfielder Sarah Mayling their third signing in as many days.

The 24-year-old, who can also play in defence, came through the youth ranks with Villa before joining local rivals Birmingham in 2017.

Carla Ward, who left the Blues at the end of last season to take over at Villa, said: "Having worked with Sarah, I've seen the quality she possesses.

"She's athletic, versatile, and can make things happen wherever she plays."

Villa finished three points clear of relegation from the Women's Super League last season, a point above Birmingham who ended the campaign in 11th place.

Mayling joins striker Alisha Lehmann and midfielder Remi Allen in signing deals with Villa.