Juan Mata agrees one-year Manchester United contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Spain playmaker Juan Mata has agreed a one-year contract extension with Manchester United.
The 33-year-old's previous deal ended last month, but he will now stay at Old Trafford until June 2022.
Mata has made 273 appearances, scoring 51 goals, for United since signing from Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2014 for £37.1m, which was then a club record.
He played 18 times in all competitions last season, scoring three times.
