From the section Morecambe

Josh McPake is yet to make a full senior appearance for Rangers

Morecambe have signed winger Josh McPake on a season-long loan from Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

The 19-year-old spent six months on loan with Harrogate Town last term and scored four goals in 23 appearances.

"I played in League Two and it was a tough league to get in but I'm glad to be out of it and taking another step up," he told Morecambe's website.

"I played against Morecambe a few times and thought they were quite a good team and they deserved to get promotion."

