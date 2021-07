Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

Albion Rovers

In: Charlie Reilly, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Max Wright, forward (Annan Athletic); Declan Byrne, forward (Stirling Albion); Cammy Binnie, goalkeeper (Stirling Albion); Scott Roberts, midfielder (Stirling Albion); David Wilson, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Aldin El-Zubaidi, defender (Stirling Albion); James McGowan, defender (Troon, loan to permanent).

Out: Matty Aitken, forward (Forfar Athletic); David Cox, forward (Brechin City); Paul Cairney, midfielder; Lewis Baker, forward; Chris Henry, goalkeeper; Sam Jamieson, forward; Mark Doran, defender; Kieran Dolan, midfielder.

Loan ended: Harry Stone, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian); Finn Ecrepont, defender (Ayr United); Lewis Kidd, defender (East Kilbride); Paul Gallacher, defender (Pollok); Mark Sideserf, defender (Pollok).

Annan Athletic

In: Tommy Goss, forward (Queen of the South); Kyle Fleming, midfielder (Dundee, loan to permanent); Rob McCartney, forward (Carlisle United); Roan Steele, defender (Carlisle United); Chris Johnston, midfielder (Clyde); Dominic Docherty, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Ryan Adamson, goalkeeper (Bo'ness United).

Out: Mark Docherty, defender (Clyde); Aaron Splaine, midfielder (Clyde); Max Wright, forward (Albion Rovers); Nathan Flanagan, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Alex Mitchell, goalkeeper (Blyth Spartans); Ryan Sinnamon, midfielder (BSC Glasgow); Russell Currie, forward; Harry Emerson, midfielder.

Loan ended: Brian Kinnear, goalkeeper (Rangers); Ross Munro, goalkeeper (Ross County); Alex McCaw, midfielder (St Mirren); Ross Love, defender (Ayr United); Dean Watson, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Darren Christie, forward (Pollok).

Cowdenbeath

In: Liam Buchanan, forward (Alloa Athletic); Cameron Gill, goalkeeper (Dunfermline Athletic); Craig Thomson, defender (Edinburgh City); Kyle Hutton, midfielder (East Kilbride, loan to permanent).

Out: Jamie Pyper, defender (Berwick Rangers); Graham Taylor, midfielder (Berwick Rangers); Michael Herd, midfielder (Spartans); Jay Sandison, defender (Camelon); Mac Whyte, goalkeeper; Jacob Glass, defender; Lewis Owens, midfielder.

Loan ended: Nicky Hogarth, goalkeeper (Rangers); Olly Hamilton, midfielder (St Johnstone); Iain Russell, midfielder (Pollok); Ryan Finnie, defender (Berwick Rangers); Zander Miller, forward (Bo'ness United); Ryan Adamson, goalkeeper (Bo'ness United).

Edinburgh City

In: Michael McFarlane, forward (St Johnstone); Callum Tapping, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); James Hilton, midfielder (Stranraer); Stephen Bronsky, defender (Elgin City); Scott Reekie, defender (Brechin City); Lewis Kidd, midfielder (East Kilbride).

Loan: Ryan Shanley, forward (Hibernian); Brian Schwake, goalkeeper (Livingston); Alex Ferguson, midfielder (St Johnstone).

Out: Liam Henderson, defender (Arbroath); Calum Antell, goalkeeper (Arbroath); Liam Brown, midfielder (Queen's Park, undisclosed); Conrad Balatoni, defender (Clyde); Craig Thomson, defender (Cowdenbeath); Marc Laird, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Andrew Black, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); Alex Harris, midfielder (Berwick Rangers); Blair Henderson, forward; Kelby Mason, goalkeeper; Andy Black, midfielder; Dean Beveridge, goalkeeper; Sam Newman, midfielder.

Loan ended: Raffaele De Vita, midfielder (Livingston); Josh Campbell, midfielder (Hibernian); Sam Denham, defender (St Johnstone); Jamie Dishington, midfielder (East Stirlingshire); Darren Smith, forward (East Kilbride); Jordan Tapping, defender (East Stirlingshire).

Elgin City

In: Daniel Hoban, goalkeeper (Forfar Athletic); Creag Little, defender (Stenhousemuir); Archie Macphee, defender (Formartine United, loan to permanent).

Out: Stephen Bronsky, defender (Edinburgh City); Smart Osadolor, forward; David Wilson, defender.

Loan ended: Murray Miller, midfielder (Rangers); Kyle Dalling, defender (Forfar Athletic); Craig Brown, midfielder (University Of Stirling)).

Loan: Kyle Dalling, defender (Forfar Athletic); Owen Loveland, forward (Forres Mechanics); Jamie Tinnock (Deveronvale); Charlie Hay, midfielder (Deveronvale); Matt Jamieson, midfielder (Deveronvale).

Forfar Athletic

In: Yusuf Hussain, defender (Motherwell); Craig Thomson, midfielder (Airdrieonians); PJ Crossan, forward (Dumbarton); Stefan McCluskey, midfielder (Dumbarton); Craig Slater, midfielder (Queen's Park); Matty Aitken, forward (Albion Rovers); Lewis Sanderson, goalkeeper (Cumbernauld United).

Out: Stuart Malcolm, manager; Roberto Nditi, defender (Queen of the South); Jordan Allan, forward (Airdrieonians); Chris Antoniazzi, midfielder (Montrose, loan to permanent); Daniel Hoban, goalkeeper (Elgin City); Bernard Coll, defender (Stenhousemuir); Martin Scott, midfielder (Gala Fairydean); Graeme Holmes, midfielder; Hamish Thomson, defender; Scott Fenwick, forward; Kyle Dalling, defender; Murray MacKintosh, midfielder.

Loan ended: Jordan Northcott, forward (St Johnstone); Callum Moore, midfielder (Dundee); Michael Anderson, midfielder (BSC Glasgow);

Kelty Hearts

In: Kevin Thomson, manager (Rangers); Jamie Barjonas, midfielder (Rangers); Jordan Forster, defender (Dundee); Joe Cardle, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Andrew Black, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Alfredo Agyeman, forward (BSC Glasgow).

Out: Barry Ferguson, manager (Alloa Athletic); Paddy Boyle, defender (Dumbarton); Dylan Easton, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Craig Reid, defender (Stenhousemuir); Jamie Stevenson, defender (East Kilbride); Tam Scobbie, defender; Andy Rodgers, forward.

Stenhousemuir

In: Stephen Swift, manager; Nat Wedderburn, midfielder (Dumbarton); Ross Forbes, midfielder (Dumbarton); Sean Crighton, defender (Airdrieonians); Adam Brown, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Robert Thomson, forward (Alloa Athletic); Euan O'Reilly, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Bernard Coll, defender (Forfar Athletic); Thomas Orr, forward (Stranraer); Craig Reid, defender (Kelty Hearts); Ryan Tierney, forward (BSC Glasgow); Darren Christie, forward (Pollok); Jordan Tapping, defender (East Stirlingshire); Ross Lyon, defender (BSC Glasgow); Declan Hughes, midfielder (BSC Glasgow); Michael Anderson, midfielder (BSC Glasgow); Ryan Marshall, goalkeeper (BSC Glasgow); James Mills, defender (BSC Glasgow).

Loan: James Lyon, midfielder (Partick Thistle).

Out: David Irons, manager; Mark McGuigan, forward (East Fife); David Hopkirk, forward (Dumbarton); Callum Erskine, goalkeeper (Dumbarton); Callum Tapping, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Creag Little, defender (Elgin City); Tommy Muir, forward (Stranraer); Greig Spence, forward; Thomas Halleran, midfielder (Linlithgow Rose); Jack Hodge, midfielder (BSC Glasgow); Ryan Blair, midfielder; Chris Kane, defender; Jonathan Tiffoney, defender; Chris McQueen, defender; Botti Biabi, forward; Ryan Watters, forward; Martin Sheils, midfielder.

Loan ended: Paddy Martin, goalkeeper (Hibernian); Jayden Fairley, midfielder (Hibernian); Callum Yeats, defender (Hibernian); Jack Brydon, defender (Hibernian); Thomas Collins, forward (East Fife); Alan Docherty, forward (Cameron).

Loan: Josh Grigor, defender (Syngenta Juveniles).

Stirling Albion

In: Andy Ryan, forward (Hamilton Academical, undisclosed); Rabin Omar, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Dale Carrick, forward (Airdrieonians); Ray Grant, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Martin McNiff, defender (Clyde); Marc Laird, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Adam Cummins, defender (Stranraer); Nathan Flanagan, midfielder (Annan Athletic).

Loan: Chris Hamilton, defender (Heart of Midlothian).

Out: Declan Byrne, forward (Albion Rovers); Cammy Binnie, goalkeeper (Albion Rovers); Scott Roberts, midfielder (Albion Rovers); David Wilson, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Aldin El-Zubaidi, defender (Albion Rovers) midfielder; Dominic Docherty, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Cammy Thomson, midfielder (Linlithgow Rose); Lewis Magee, defender (Hurlford United).

Loan ended: Chris Hamilton, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Jordan Kirkpatrick, midfielder (Darvel); Jordan Allan, defender (Darvel); Daryll Meggatt, defender (Darvel); Cameron Eadie, defender (Darvel).

Stranraer

In: Jamie Hamill, manager; Craig Ross, defender (Kilmarnock); Ruaridh Langan, midfielder (Dumbarton); Joe Moore, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Tommy Muir, forward (Stenhousemuir); Sean McIntosh, defender (Brechin City); Paul Woods, midfielder (East Kilbride).

Out: Stevie Farrell, manager (Dumbarton); Ruari Paton, forward (Queen of the South, undisclosed); Connor McManus, midfielder (East Fife); Adam Cummins, defender (Stirling Albion); Thomas Orr, forward (Stenhousemuir); James Hilton, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Joao Victoria, forward (East Kilbride); Cameron Elliott, forward (East Kilbride); Andy Stirling, midfielder (Darvel); Jamie Hamill, defender (retired); Darryl Duffie, forward (retired); Tom Devitt, defender; Lewis McIntyre, defender.