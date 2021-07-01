Josh Martin: MK Dons sign Norwich City winger on season-long loan
MK Dons have signed Norwich City winger Josh Martin on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old made nine league appearances last season as Norwich won the Championship title, and scored in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Martin is the third summer signing by the Dons, following midfielder Scott Twine and goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli.
"He showed a real desire to be here because of the way we play - he believes it will really suit him and I agree," said Dons boss Russell Martin.
"He has got fantastic ability and will add real athleticism to our team, as well as the versatility to play in a number of different positions."
MK Dons finished 13th in League One in 2020-21, nine points outside the play-off places.
