Josh Martin has played 16 games for Norwich since joining them in 2019

MK Dons have signed Norwich City winger Josh Martin on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old made nine league appearances last season as Norwich won the Championship title, and scored in a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Martin is the third summer signing by the Dons, following midfielder Scott Twine and goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli.

"He showed a real desire to be here because of the way we play - he believes it will really suit him and I agree," said Dons boss Russell Martin.

"He has got fantastic ability and will add real athleticism to our team, as well as the versatility to play in a number of different positions."

MK Dons finished 13th in League One in 2020-21, nine points outside the play-off places.

