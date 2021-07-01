National League news - July 2021

Last updated on .From the section National League

Hartlepool beat Torquay in the National League promotion final on 20 June

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs.

1 July

Boreham Wood have signed midfielder Frankie Raymond on a two-year deal from fellow National League side Bromley.

The 28-year-old made 150 league appearances for Bromley over four seasons.