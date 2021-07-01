Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Ben Sheaf began his career at Arsenal but only made one first-team appearance for the Gunners

Coventry City have signed Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with the Sky Blues with an option to make the move permanent this summer.

He played 32 games last term, helping City finish 16th in the Championship.

Manager Mark Robins told the club website: external-link "Ben showed great potential at Arsenal which prompted us to sign him last season and he reaffirmed that during his loan spell."

