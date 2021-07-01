Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Remi Allen played for England at under-19 and under-23 level

Aston Villa have signed experienced midfielder Remi Allen on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old joins as a free agent having failed to agree a new contract with Women's Super League newcomers Leicester City.

Ex-England youth international Allen helped the Foxes win the Championship last season and has also played for Notts County, Birmingham and Reading.

Boss Carla Ward told the club website external-link signing Allen "was a no-brainer".

"She is one of the WSL's most experienced players, but most of all is an out-and-out leader," Ward added. "She is a really important addition."