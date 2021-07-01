Remi Allen: Aston Villa sign midfielder from Women's Super League rivals Leicester City
Aston Villa have signed experienced midfielder Remi Allen on a two-year contract.
The 30-year-old joins as a free agent having failed to agree a new contract with Women's Super League newcomers Leicester City.
Ex-England youth international Allen helped the Foxes win the Championship last season and has also played for Notts County, Birmingham and Reading.
Boss Carla Ward told the club website signing Allen "was a no-brainer".
"She is one of the WSL's most experienced players, but most of all is an out-and-out leader," Ward added. "She is a really important addition."