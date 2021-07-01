Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Gavin Bazunu has four caps for the Republic of Ireland, having made his debut in the World Cup qualifier at home to Luxembourg in March

Portsmouth have signed goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan in League One at Rochdale, where he made 32 appearances.

He also made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland in March against Luxembourg in Dublin.

"We're delighted to sign Gavin, who we believe is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe," said Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley.

Bazunu started his career with Shamrock Rovers before he joined City in February 2019.

He has a contract with the Premier League champions until 2024, although he is yet to make a first-team appearance.

