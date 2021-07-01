Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Daniel Ballard helped Blackpool win the League One play-off final last month

Millwall have signed Northern Ireland defender Daniel Ballard on loan from Premier League side Arsenal.

The 21-year-old has agreed a season-long deal at the Championship club.

He has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners but has played eight times for Northern Ireland since making his debut last year.

Ballard spent last season on loan at League One side Blackpool, making 30 appearances and helping them win the League One play-offs.

Ballard also had a loan spell with Swindon Town in the 2019-20 season, playing three times.

He has also featured for Arsenal's' Under-21s on three occasions in the EFL Trophy.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.