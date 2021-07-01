Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Jack Marriott has largely been used as a substitute since his first spell at Peterborough

Peterborough United have re-signed striker Jack Marriott on a three-year deal after he was released by fellow Championship side Derby County.

The 26-year-old joined Posh from Luton in 2017, scoring 33 goals in his only season before joining the Rams.

Marriott spent last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, with Derby stopped from extending his contract by a Football League registration embargo.

"I just want to play week in and week out and that is what I need," he said. external-link

"I was thrilled to see Peterborough get promotion to the Championship because they have worked so hard to achieve that and hopefully I can help with the next stage."

Posh manager Darren Ferguson added: "He is at a good age, the last couple of seasons have been frustrating for him, but when I met him earlier in the week and discussed the potential move with him, he was very keen to make it happen."

Derby announced a new contract for Marriott in October but the registration approval was withdrawn by the EFL in December because of the terms of their ongoing embargo.

