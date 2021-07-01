Last updated on .From the section Derby

Jordon Ibe had a previous loan spell with Derby in the 2014-15 season

Derby County winger Jordon Ibe has left the club with one year remaining on his deal after agreeing to have his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

The former Liverpool player, 25, made one substitute appearance for the Rams after joining on a free in September.

In January Ibe posted on social media, saying he was in a "dark place" and had been suffering from depression.

Bournemouth paid a then club-record £15m to sign the ex-England Under-21 international from Liverpool in 2016.

In all Ibe, who started his career at Wycombe, has scored 11 goals in 158 career league games.