Arbroath

In: Liam Henderson, defender (Edinburgh City); Calum Antell, goalkeeper (Edinburgh City); Nicky Low, midfielder (East Stirlingshire, loan to permanent); Dylan Paterson, midfielder (Bo'ness United).

Out: Kris Doolan, forward; Mark Whatley, midfielder (Montrose); Scott Gallacher, goalkeeper (East Fife).

Loan ended: Jack Hamilton, forward (Livingston); Ben Williamson, midfielder (Rangers); Lewis Moore, midfielder (Heart Of Midlothian); Carlo Pignatiello, defender (Livingston); Calum Smith, forward (Berwick Rangers).

Ayr United

In: Nick McAllister, defender (St Mirren); Sean McGinty, defender (Greenock Morton); Markus Fjørtoft, defender (Greenock Morton); Cameron Salkeld, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Aidan McAdams, goalkeeper (Greenock Morton).

Out: Luke McCowan, midfielder (Dundee); Sam Roscoe, defender (Linfield); Dario Zanatta, forward (Raith Rovers); Tom Walsh, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Josh Todd, midfielder (Queen of the South); Craig Moore, forward (Darvel); Nathan Baird, defender (Cumnock); Andre Wright, forward; Liam Miller, midfielder.

Loan ended: Jamie Barjonas, midfielder (Rangers); Peter Urminsky, goalkeeper (St Mirren); PJ Morrison, goalkeeper (Motherwell); Corrie Ndaba, defender (Ipswich Town); Josh Todd, midfielder (Falkirk).

Dunfermline Athletic

In: Peter Grant, manager (Alloa Athletic); Deniz Mehmet, goalkeeper (Dundee United); Craig Wighton, forward (Heart of Midlothian, loan to permanent); Nikolay Todorov, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle).

Out: Stevie Crawford, manager; Euan Murray, defender (Kilmarnock); Declan McManus, forward (The New Saints, £60,000); Kyle Turner, midfielder (Partick Thistle); Cammy Gill, goalkeeper (Cowdenbeath); Steven Whittaker, midfielder (retired); Gabby McGill, forward; Lucas Berry, midfielder; Ben Swinton, goalkeeper; Scott Cusick, midfielder.

Loan ended: Ewan Henderson, midfielder (Celtic); Kerr McInroy, midfielder (Celtic); Lewis Mayo, defender (Rangers); Fraser Murray, midfielder (Hibernian); Scott Banks, midfielder (Crystal Palace).

Greenock Morton

In: Alan Lithgow, defender (Livingston); Mark Russell, midfielder (Finn Harps); Gozie Ugwu, forward (Raith Rovers).

Out: Sean McGinty, defender (Ayr United); Markus Fjørtoft, defender (Ayr United); Cameron Salkeld, midfielder (Ayr United); Aidan McAdams, goalkeeper (Ayr United); Aidan Nesbitt, midfielder (Falkirk); Craig McGuffie, midfielder (Falkirk); Kalvin Orsi, midfielder (Dumbarton); Rabin Omar, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Chris Millar, midfielder (East Kilbride); Justin Johnson, midfielder; Shaun Rodgers, midfielder; James Wallace, forward.

Loan ended: Kazaiah Sterling, forward (Tottenham Hotspur); Stephen McGinn, midfielder (Hibernian); Scott Fox, goalkeeper (Motherwell).

Hamilton Academical

In: Matthew Shiels, defender (Rangers); Kieran MacDonald, defender (Raith Rovers, undisclosed); Andy Ryan, forward (Stirling Albion, undisclosed);.

Loan: Joe Hilton, goalkeeper (Blackburn Rovers).

Out: Ross Callachan, midfielder (Ross County); Aaron Martin, defender (Port Vale); Kyle Gourlay, goalkeeper (Cove Rangers); Marios Ogkmpoe, forward; Nathan Thomas, midfielder; Charlie Trafford, midfielder; Ryan Scully, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Bruce Anderson, forward (Aberdeen); Lee Hodson, defender (Gillingham).

Inverness Caledonian Thistle

In: Billy Dodds, manager; Billy Mckay, forward (Ross County); Tom Walsh, midfielder (Ayr United); Manny Duku, forward (Raith Rovers).

Loan: Reece McAlear, midfielder (Norwich City).

Out: Neil McCann, interim manager; Daniel MacKay (Hibernian, undisclosed); James Keatings, forward (Raith Rovers); Nikolay Todorov, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Brad McKay, defender (Falkirk); James Vincent, midfielder; Kevin McHattie, defender; Martin MacKinnon, goalkeeper; Shane Harkness, midfielder.

Loan ended: Scott Allan, midfielder (Hibernian); Arron Lyle, midfielder (Rangers).

Kilmarnock

In: Scott Robinson, forward (Livingston); Liam Polworth, midfielder (Motherwell); Stephen McGinn, midfielder (Hibernian); Jason Naismith, defender (Ross County); Fraser Murray, midfielder (Hibernian); Brad Lyons, midfielder (Blackburn Rovers); Euan Murray, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Jack Sanders, defender (Wigan Athletic); Daniel Armstrong, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Blair Alston, midfielder (Falkirk); Chris Stokes, defender (Forest Green Rovers).

Loan: Zach Hemming, goalkeeper (Middlesbrough).

Out: Kyle Lafferty, forward (Anorthosis Famagusta); Eamonn Brophy, forward (St Mirren, loan to permanent); Greg Kiltie, forward (St Mirren); Mitch Pinnock, midfielder (Northampton Town); Nicke Kabamba, forward (Northampton Town); Craig Ross, defender (Stranraer); Youssouf Mulumbu, midfielder; Kirk Broadfoot, defender; Gary Dicker, midfielder; Aaron Tshibola, midfielder; Ross Millen, defender; Danny Rogers, goalkeeper; Clevid Dikamona, defender; George Oakley, forward; Diaguely Dabo, midfielder; Danny Whitehall, forward; Ally Taylor, midfielder.

Loan ended: Zech Medley, defender (Arsenal); Zeno Ibsen Rossi, defender (Bournemouth); Colin Doyle, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian); Brandon Pierrick, midfielder (Crystal Palace).

Partick Thistle

In: Kevin Holt, defender (Ermis Aradippou); Ross MacIver, forward (Motherwell); Scott Tiffoney, (Livingston, loan to permanent); Ross MacIver, forward (Motherwell, loan to permanent); Kyle Turner, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Steven Bell, defender (East Kilbride, loan to permanent).

Out: James Penrice, defender (Livingston); Ryan Williamson, defender (Falkirk); Joe Cardle, midfielder (Kelty Hearts); Charlie Reilly, midfielder.

Loan ended: Scott Tiffoney, forward (Livingston); Salim Kouider-Aissa, forward (Livingston); Kieran Wright, goalkeeper (Rangers); Andy Geggan, defender (BSC Glasgow); Chris Erskine, midfielder (East Kilbride).

Loan: Blair Lyons, midfielder (Montrose); James Lyon, midfielder (Stenhousemuir).

Queen of the South

In: Lee Connelly, forward (Sunderland); Josh Todd, midfielder (Ayr United); Roberto Nditi, defender (Forfar Athletic); Ally Roy, forward (Airdrieonians); Paul McKay, defender (Airdrieonians); Josh Rae, goalkeeper (Peterhead); Ruari Paton, forward (Stranraer, undisclosed).

Out: Ayo Obileye, defender (Livingston); Connor Shields, forward (Motherwell); Gregor Buchanan, defender (Dumbarton); Rhys McCabe, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Joe McKee, midfielder (Dumbarton); Rohan Ferguson, goalkeeper (Larne); Tommy Goss, forward (Annan Athletic); Stephen Dobbie, forward.

Loan ended: Dapo Mebude, forward (Rangers); James Maxwell, defender (Rangers); Ciaran Dickson, midfielder (Rangers); Rhys Breen, defender (Rangers); Aidan Fitzpatrick, midfielder (Norwich City); Isaiah Jones, midfielder (Middlesbrough).

Raith Rovers

In: Christophe Berra, defender (Heart Of Midlothian); James Keatings, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Dario Zanatta, forward (Ayr United); Liam Dick, defender (Alloa Athletic); Aidan Connolly, midfielder (Falkirk); Tom Lang, defender (Clyde)

Out: Kieran MacDonald, defender (Hamilton Academical, undisclosed); Manny Duku, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Dan Armstrong, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Gozie Ugwu, forward (Greenock Morton); Iain Davidson, defender (retired); David McGurn, goalkeeper (retired); Jack Smith, forward (Dundonald Bluebell); Fernandy Mendy, defender.

Loan ended: Timmy Abraham (Fulham); Kai Kennedy, midfielder (Rangers); Adam King, midfielder (Dundee United); Jamie Gullan, forward (Hibernian); Nathan Cooney, defender (Dundee United).