Burnley's women play in the third-tier National League North

The home games of Burnley's women's team will be streamed live on video-sharing app TikTok next season as part of a new partnership.

They will be the first UK team to stream games on the app.

In February, the third tier side were fully integrated into the club and set a target of reaching Championship football within four years.

This season will also see the squad play under the same Burnley crest as the men for the first time.

The club will also be collaborating with TikTok football content creators to help players of the National League North side build their own profiles on the platform, while the app will be a sleeve sponsor.

Chairman Alan Pace said it was a "hugely exciting partnership and another first for Burnley".

"Growing our presence in women's football was an early goal when taking over the club and this is the latest step towards that," he said. "We hope this deal will bring our club and players to a new generation of fans."

TikTok streamed tennis' Billie Jean King Cup in April in the UK and have streamed sport in the US.