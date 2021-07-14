Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal suffered a 2-1 loss in their own opening fixture to Hibernian on Tuesday night

It's a pre-season that will see the return of fans to stadiums, the hottest summer signings making their debuts, a host of new managers and the chance to see England's Euro 2020 heroes back with their home clubs.

But with uncertainty over coronavirus restrictions, most clubs have decided to stay in the UK, swapping the sun for the unreliable British weather.

What to look out for

Arsenal and Everton will be heading the furthest as they fly to the US to compete in the Florida Cup, against Inter Milan and Colombian side Millonarios, while Liverpool travel to Austria and Wolves face Real Betis in Seville.

And London bragging rights are at stake as Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham compete in the Mind Series.

Jadon Sancho is likely to be one of the biggest signings of the summer after he agreed to join Manchester United for £73m and his debut will be highly anticipated.

Liverpool's new defender Ibrahima Konate, who joined Liverpool from RB Leipzig for £35m is another to look out for, as are Leicester's new signings striker Patson Daka and midfielder Boubakary Soumare and Ashley Young's return to Aston Villa.

Now Euro 2020 is over, expect the transfer window to start heating up, with plenty of rumours linking England duo Harry Kane of Tottenham and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa with big money moves to Manchester City.

The new season brings with in plenty of new managerial appointments. Former Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has taken over at Crystal Palace, Bruno Lage is now in charge of Wolves, while the man he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo leads Tottenham.

And Everton fans will be eager to see how former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez gets on at their club.

It's not just about new faces as fans will be able to see centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez in action after they were named in Liverpool's squad for their pre-season training camp in Austria.

While Wolves' Mexican striker Raul Jimenez is set to make his return from a fractured skull against Crewe on 17 July. Jimenez was injured in the victory at Arsenal on 29 November.

After the UK government announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions in England from 19 July, capacity crowds will be allowed to return to stadiums, with the majority of football having been played behind closed doors since March 2020.

The pre-season fixtures will be rounded up with the Community Shield tie between FA Cup winners Leicester City and Premier League Champions Manchester City on 7 August at Wembley.

Champions League winners Chelsea then face Spain's Europa League champions Villarreal in the Uefa Super Cup on 11 August at Belfast's Windsor Park.

And finally, newly promoted Brentford will kick-off the new Premier League season on 13 August when they host Arsenal (20:00 BST).

Pre-season fixture list:

Arsenal

13 July: Hibernian 2-1 Arsenal (Easter Road)

17 July: Rangers v Arsenal (Ibrox Stadium)

25 July: Arsenal v Inter Milan (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

28 July: Everton/Millonarios v Arsenal (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

1 August: Arsenal v Chelsea (Emirates Stadium)

8 August: Tottenham v Arsenal (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Aston Villa

21 July: Walsall v Aston Villa (Banks's Stadium)

24 July: Stoke City v Aston Villa (bet365 Stadium)

28 July: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (Bodymoor Heath)

31 July: Bristol City v Aston Villa (Ashton Gate)

7 August: Aston Villa v Sevilla (Villa Park)

Brentford

17 July: AFC Wimbledon v Brentford (Plough Lane)

20 July: Boreham Wood v Brentford (Boreham Wood FC)

28 July: Manchester United v Brentford (Old Trafford)

31 July: Brentford v West Ham (Brentford Community Stadium)

7 August: Brentford v Valencia (Brentford Community Stadium)

Brighton & Hove Albion

24 July: Rangers v Brighton (Ibrox Stadium)

Burnley

24 July: Oldham Athletic v Burnley (Boundary Park)

27 July: Blackpool v Burnley (Bloomfield Road)

31 July: Nottingham Forest v Burnley (City Ground )

Chelsea

1 August: Arsenal v Chelsea (Emirates Stadium)

4 August: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (Stamford Bridge)

11 August: Chelsea vs Villarreal (Uefa Super Cup, Windsor Park)

Crystal Palace

17 July: Walsall v Crystal Palace (Banks's Stadium)

23 July: Stevenage v Crystal Palace (Lamex Stadium)

24 July: Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace (Portman Road Stadium)

27 July: Crystal Palace v Charlton (Selhurst Park)

7 August: Crystal Palace v Watford (Selhurst Park)

Everton

10 July: Everton 3-0 Accrington Stanley (Finch Farm)

25 July: Everton v Millonarios (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

28 July: Everton v Arsenal/Inter Milan (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)

7 August: Manchester United v Everton (Old Trafford)

Leeds United

27 July: Guiseley v Leeds United (Nethermoor Park)

28 July: Blackburn v Leeds United (Ewood Park)

30 July: Fleetwood v Leeds United (Highbury Stadium)

Leicester City

24 July: Burton Albion v Leicester City (Pirelli Stadium)

28 July: Wycombe Wanderers v Leicester City (Adams Park)

31 July: QPR v Leicester City (Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium)

7 August: Leicester City v Manchester City (Community Shield, Wembley)

Liverpool

23 July: Mainz v Liverpool (DAS.GOLDBERG Stadion)

29 July: Hertha Berlin v Liverpool (Tivoli Stadion Tirol)

Manchester City

27 July: Manchester City v Preston (Etihad Campus)

7 August: Leicester v Manchester City (Community Shield, Wembley)

Manchester United

18 July: Derby County v Manchester United (Pride Park)

24 July: QPR v Manchester United (Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium)

28 July: Manchester United v Brentford (Old Trafford)

7 August: Manchester United v Everton (Old Trafford)

Newcastle United

18 July: York City v Newcastle (York Community Stadium)

18 July: Harrogate Town v Newcastle (The EnviroVent Stadium)

23 July: Doncaster v Newcastle (Keepmoat Stadium)

27 July: Rotherham v Newcastle (AESSEAL New York Stadium)

30 July: Burton Albion v Newcastle (Pirelli Stadium)

7 August: Newcastle v Norwich (St. James' Park)

Norwich City

16 July: King's Lynn Town v Norwich (The Walks)

20 July: Norwich v Lincoln City (Lotus Training Centre)

23 July: Norwich v Huddersfield Town (Lotus Training Centre)

28 July: Coventry City v Norwich (Technique Stadium)

31 July: Sheffield United v Norwich (Bramall Lane)

3 August: Norwich v Gillingham (Carrow Road)

7 August: Newcastle v Norwich (St James's Park)

Southampton

27 July: Cardiff City v Southampton (Cardiff City Stadium)

31 July: Swansea City v Southampton (Liberty Stadium)

Tottenham Hotspur

17 July: Leyton Orient v Tottenham (The Breyer Group Stadium)

21 July: Colchester United v Tottenham (JobServe Community Stadium)

28 July: MK Dons v Tottenham (Stadium MK)

4 August: Chelsea v Tottenham (Stamford Bridge)

8 August: Tottenham v Arsenal (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Watford

24 July: Watford v West Brom (Vicarage Road)

27 July: Stevenage v Watford (Lamex Stadium)

31 July: Watford v Barnsley (Vicarage Road)

7 August: Crystal Palace v Watford (Selhurst Park)

West Ham United

9 July: Dundee 2-2 West Ham (Dens Park)

13 July: Leyton Orient 0-0 West Ham (The Breyer Group Stadium)

13 July: Northampton 1-2 West Ham (Sixfields Stadium)

21 July: Reading v West Ham (Madejski Stadium)

24 July: Celtic v West Ham (Celtic Park)

31 July: Brentford v West Ham (Brentford Community Stadium)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

17 July: Crewe v Wolves (Gresty Road)

24 July: Real Betis v Wolves (Benito Villamarín Stadium)

31 July: Stoke v Wolves (bet365 Stadium)

1 August: Coventry City v Wolves (Coventry Building Society Arena)

7 August: Wolves v Celta Vigo (Molineux)