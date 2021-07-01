Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Maitland-Niles has played five times for England

Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has escaped injury after a motorway crash in which a vehicle overturned.

The 23-year-old is "unhurt and at home" said the club after Wednesday's accident on the M25 in London.

Maitland-Niles, who has been capped five times by England, was not part of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad.

He spent the final three months of last season on loan at West Brom, who were relegated from the Premier League.

A Metropolitan Police statement said officers were called at about 06:10 BST on Wednesday to reports of two cars in collision on the M25.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. There are no reports of any injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing," it added.

The accident took place on the anti-clockwise carriageway at junction 25, near Enfield.

Highways England said that there was a "multi-vehicle incident with a car on its side" on the same stretch of the M25.