Tommie Hoban made more than 50 appearances for his first club Watford

Crewe Alexandra have signed former Watford and Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban on a one-year contract.

The 27-year-old ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international began his career with the Hornets and joined Aberdeen in 2020 having had a loan spell with them in the 2018-19 season.

He made 44 appearances last season, helping the Dons finish fourth in the Scottish Premier League.

Hoban is manager David Artell's fourth summer signing.

Deals have already been completed for defender Kayne Ramsay, midfielder Shaun MacDonald and forward Christopher Long.

