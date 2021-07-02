Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Alex Mowatt scored eight goals in 52 appearances for Barnsley last season

West Brom head coach Valerien Ismael has made out-of-contract Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt his first signing.

Ismael left the Tykes to join the Baggies in June and midfielder Mowatt, 26, has followed on a three-year deal.

Mowatt was a key man for Ismael last season, playing 44 Championship games as the Tykes reached the play-offs.

"Alex put his performances on the next level. He is an outstanding player with outstanding qualities and mentality," Ismael told the club's website.

"He scores goals outside the box and on set-pieces he is very dangerous.

"He is a leader as well. He is still a young guy but he has a lot of experience. He has hunger and he is the exact profile of player that suits West Bromwich Albion.

"Alex is the first signing and the first step."

"Signing Alex is important to help the team understand the principles of our play. It will give the guys more confidence and understanding of how we want to play. It will be easier for them to follow him."

Meanwhile, former Mansfield boss Adam Murray, 39, has also left the Oakwell club to join the Baggies, as an assistant to head coach Ismael.

