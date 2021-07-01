Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kenza Dali has won 15 caps for France

Everton women have signed former West Ham midfielder Kenza Dali on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old France international scored 13 goals in 44 appearances for the Hammers before leaving at the end of last season.

"Kenza is a fantastic addition for us," boss Willie Kirk told the club website. external-link

"We want all of our midfielders to possess slightly different characteristics from each other and Kenza is a good example of that."