Kenza Dali: Everton women sign former West Ham midfielder
From the section Women's Football
Everton women have signed former West Ham midfielder Kenza Dali on a two-year deal.
The 29-year-old France international scored 13 goals in 44 appearances for the Hammers before leaving at the end of last season.
"Kenza is a fantastic addition for us," boss Willie Kirk told the club website.
"We want all of our midfielders to possess slightly different characteristics from each other and Kenza is a good example of that."