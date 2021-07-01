Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Joel Mumbongo played four times in the Premier League for Burnley in 2020-21

Accrington Stanley have signed Burnley striker Joel Mumbongo and Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford on season-long loan deals.

Mumbongo, 22, made seven appearances for the Clarets last season.

Trafford, 18, is yet to make his senior debut for City but played twice for their Under-21s in the Football League Trophy last term.

"It's a good move for me, to be able to play games and show people what I can do," Mumbongo told Stanley's website. external-link

