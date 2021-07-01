Tendayi Darikwa: Wigan Athletic defender signs new two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Wigan
Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa has signed a new two-year deal.
The 29-year-old joined the Latics on a short-term deal from Nottingham Forest in January and made 26 appearances as they avoided relegation to League Two.
"I'm delighted to be back here. We've been speaking for a few weeks now, and I can't wait to get going again," he told the club website.
"I'm really grateful to the manager for bringing me in, and giving me the opportunity to play football matches."