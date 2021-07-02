Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Connah's Quay players celebrate after clinching the Cymru Premier title at Penybont

Champions Connah's Quay Nomads will begin their Cymru Premier title defence against the team who finished bottom of the league in 2020/21.

Andy Morrison's side will kick-off at Cefn Druids on Friday, 13 August.

On the same evening last season's runners-up The New Saints will be away to fellow European qualifiers Newtown.

Last season's title race went to the final day for the first time in nine years, Nomads pipping the Saints by three points.

This season the pair are scheduled to meet at Nomads' Deeside Stadium on the weekend of 9 October, with the return at Park Hall on Saturday, 22 January 2022.

The make-up of the 12-team league remains the same as last year after a decision to scrap promotion and relegation to and from the the Cymru Premier following the cancellation of the Cymru South and North season as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the opening Saturday of the new season Aberystwyth Town will host Barry Town United and Haverfordwest will travel to Caernarfon, while Cardiff Met kick-off at home to Flint Town United.

Penybont FC will start their campaign at Bala Town, who will already have competitive football under their belts.

Along with The New Saints and Newtown, Bala have two legged ties in Uefa's new Europa Conference League on 8 and 15 July.

Connah's Quay Nomads face Armenia's FC Alashkert in the Champions League first qualifying round in the same weeks.

Women's Welsh Premier champions Swansea City have been drawn against CSKA Moskva in the new format Uefa Women's Champions League. The winner of the game on 18 August will play either Apollon of Cyprus or Belarussian side Dinamo-BSUPC 3 days later at the same yet to be announced venue. The winners of the mini-tournament progress to round 2.

Double-winning Swansea will begin the defence of their Welsh league title in a yet to be named newly launched competition in September.

*Fixtures and kick-off times subject to change