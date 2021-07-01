Last updated on .From the section Peterhead

Kevin Nisbet donated the jersey wore when scoring for Scotland against Netherlands

Selling the jerseys and Tyson Fury's glove has helped raise enough money to secure vital knee surgery for Peterhead midfielder Gary Fraser.

Team-mates launched a fundraiser to spare the Scottish League One club from forking out for the private operation.

Manager Jim McInally was among those who auctioned off career-defining strips, while former boxing world champion Fury also helped the cause.

Peterhead say Fraser is now "set to play the second half of the season".

McInally, whose Dundee United jersey from the 1987 Uefa Cup final raised £6,600, said: "The news is a huge boost to Gary and to everyone at Peterhead.

"Everyone's generosity has not only helped us get Gary's operation but has also helped us raise £15,000 for a really important cause in Back Onside."

West Ham United joint-chairman David Sullivan was among those who donated to a fund that raised £22,500 and led to proceeds also going to the mental health charity.

The auction also included the shirt Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet wore when scoring his first Scotland goal, Peterhead midfielder Simon Ferry's Swindon Town jersey, while jerseys were also donated by Dundee midfielder Charlie Adam, Hearts midfielder Andy Halliday and Motherwell striker Tony Watt.

Fraser, who had spells with Hamilton Academical, Bolton Wanderers, Partick Thistle, Greenock Morton, Forfar Athletic and Cowdenbeath before joining Peterhead in 2019, suffered his injury against Montrose in December.

He has now been examined by a specialist and will undergo a private operation that involves two procedures and Peterhead say he has been told that he should be able to play again by the end of this year.