Rangers captain James Tavernier is the subject of interest from Arsenal, Brighton & Hove Albion, Norwich City and Manchester United, despite the 29-year-old English right-back having signed a contract extension in April that tied him to the Scottish champions until 2024. (90mins) external-link

Leigh Griffiths' Celtic contract has expired without the Glasgow club triggering the 12-month extension the striker had been hoping for and the 30-year-old appears to have accepted his seven-year spell there has ended after posting social media photographs of him training in a private gym in his Scotland training kit away from his former team-mates at Lennoxtown. (The Herald) external-link

Odsonne Edouard's hopes of joining Leicester City from Celtic appear to have ended after the Premier League club signed Patson Daka for £23m from Red Bull Salzburg, with manager Brendan Rodgers unable to stretch his budget to add the 23-year-old French striker, for whom a deal is made more complicated by Paris St-Germain being owed 50% of any transfer fee. However, AC Milan are monitoring Edouard's situation. (Daily Record) external-link

Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi has posted an emotional goodbye to Celtic after nearly two years on loan to the Scottish club came to an end. (The Scotsman) external-link

Striker Aaron Boupendza, who had been linked with a move to Celtic in March, appears bound for Serie A, with Atalanta and Fiorentina understood to be leading the chase for the 24-year-old who has scored more than 20 goals for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor since joining from Bordeaux in 2020. (The Scotsman) external-link

Dundee could try to resurrect a move for former Celtic and Dundee United striker Nadir Ciftci, for whom they were priced out of a deal last season, after the 29-year-old was made available for transfer by Turkish club Samsunspor. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has completed his move to Feyenoord after the 31-year-old rejected the offer of a new contract with Hibernian. (The National) external-link

Stephen Glass has revealed that Aberdeen are "close to being finished" with regards to their summer transfer activity after making his seventh signing of the window earlier this week with the arrival of striker Christian Ramirez. (The Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists midfielder Lewis Ferguson remains committed to the Scottish Premiership club despite handing in a transfer request. (Press & Journal) external-link

Rangers have received an extra £1m for academy product Billy Gilmour following the 20-year-old's progress with Chelsea and Scotland as the midfielder prepares for Thursday's medical with Premier League newcomers Norwich City ahead of a proposed season-long loan. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Allan McGregor says he rejected thoughts of ending his playing career and signed a new one-year Rangers contract as the 39-year-old could not face the prospect of hanging up his gloves before experiencing the thrill of playing in front of a capacity crowd at Ibrox once more. (The Scotsman) external-link

Northern Ireland midfielder Steven Davis says Rangers, for whom the 36-year-old re-signed in 2019 before extending his deal by a year in March, were the only club for whom he would have considered leaving behind his family in Southampton. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic's Champions League qualifying opponents, Midtjylland, have strengthened their midfield by signing 25-year-old Charles from Ceara in his native Brazil. (The Herald) external-link