Irish FA: County FA official Conrad Kirkwood beats Jack Grundie in vote to become new IFA president
From the section Irish
County Antrim FA official Conrad Kirkwood is the new Irish FA president after beating outgoing vice-president Jack Grundie 23-20 in a vote on Wednesday night.
Kirkwood takes over from recently-elected new Fifa vice-president David Martin whose five-year term has ended.
Linfield trustee Grundie had been favourite to land the presidency until Kirkwood opted to stand.
Kirkwood has a long-serving secretary of Millisle junior club Abbey Villa.