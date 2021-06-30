Last updated on .From the section Irish

County Antrim FA official Conrad Kirkwood is the new Irish FA president after beating outgoing vice-president Jack Grundie 23-20 in a vote on Wednesday night.

Kirkwood takes over from recently-elected new Fifa vice-president David Martin whose five-year term has ended.

Linfield trustee Grundie had been favourite to land the presidency until Kirkwood opted to stand.

Kirkwood has a long-serving secretary of Millisle junior club Abbey Villa.