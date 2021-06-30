Jadon Sancho: Man Utd agree £73m fee for Borussia Dortmund and England winger

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Sancho has made one substitute appearance for England at Euro 2020
Manchester United have agreed a fee in principle with Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho.

It is understood United will pay Dortmund 85m euros (£73m) for the 21-year-old, who joined them from Manchester City in 2017.

Personal terms are yet to be finalised and a medical completed but neither are expected to present a problem.

The news will be welcomed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to build on United's progress last season.

They finished runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City and reached the Europa League final, losing to Villarreal.

The United boss has identified four key positions he wants to improve: right side of his midfield, then the central defensive, midfield and attacking areas.

Sancho fills the first of those.

The news brings to an end a long chase for the Londoner, who shone in Watford's academy.

United expected to sign him last summer but could not agree a fee.

He is set to become the second-most expensive English footballer of all time behind Harry Maguire, who joined United from Leicester for £80m in August 2019.

Sancho scored 50 goals and registered 57 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund, scoring twice in the German Cup final to help the Bundesliga side to a 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig in May.

He has won 20 caps for England since his international debut in 2018, scoring three goals, and was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

From City to United, via Dortmund - Jadon Sancho timeline

March 2000: Born in Camberwell, south London, growing up in nearby Kennington.

2007:Spotted by Watford at the age of seven, registering as a player two years later.

March 2015: Joins Manchester City shortly before his 15th birthday for a fee rising up to £500,000.

August 2017: Leaves City aged 17 without making a senior appearance, joining Borussia Dortmund for about £10m.

October 2017: Part of England squad that wins the U17 World Cup, though he only takes part in the group stage before being recalled by Dortmund. Makes his Dortmund debut as a late substitute in a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt.

April 2018: Scores his first Dortmund goal in a 4-0 win against Bayer Leverkusen a month after his 18th birthday.

October 2018: Makes his England debut aged 18 in their Nations League draw with Croatia, the first player born in the 2000s to play for the Three Lions.

September 2019: Scores his first England goals at the age of 19 in a 5-3 win against Kosovo.

February 2020: Becomes the only teenager to score 25 Bundesliga goals after hitting the opener in a 5-0 win over Union Berlin a month before his 20th birthday.

June 2020: Ends the 2019-20 season with 20 goals and 18 assists in 44 appearances for Dortmund in all competitions.

May 2021: After his proposed move to Old Trafford fell through in the summer of 2020, Sancho notches 16 goals and 20 assists across all competitions in 2020-21 for Dortmund, earning him a spot in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad.

More to follow.

360 comments

  • Comment posted by Migz, today at 19:56

    Great, now it can stop appearing in the "gossip" section ad nauseam.

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 20:08

      Footy_fan replied:
      There will another one to replace it. Wait for endless Mbappe rumours now

  • Comment posted by Sparkzy, today at 20:02

    Watch him turn into a bang average player by Christmas

    • Reply posted by andyt, today at 20:15

      andyt replied:
      First international break surely?

  • Comment posted by ithomson90, today at 19:59

    Wow, this one came out of nowhere.

    • Reply posted by andyt, today at 20:15

      andyt replied:
      Sarcasm?

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 19:58

    Lingard to WHUFC COYI

    • Reply posted by T8-eh-T8, today at 20:13

      T8-eh-T8 replied:

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 20:02

    That should keep the Utd fans quiet for all of 2 minutes before they're moaning about the Glazers not investing in the club again.

    • Reply posted by Half more than Indio, today at 20:10

      Half more than Indio replied:
      How's that?

      The glazers have cost the club hundreds of millions and Old Trafford has been neglected

      Without the Glazers Man Utd could have spent MUCH more!

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 19:56

    Woodward actually got a good deal for Man Utd. The asking price was supposedly £90m. Wow.

    • Reply posted by Battle of the Bottlers, today at 20:01

      Battle of the Bottlers replied:
      Lingardinho clear and he ain't costing a penny

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 19:57

    How has he gone from €108 million to under €73 million in less than 12 months?

    Feel like Dortmund know something that Utd don't realise yet.

    • Reply posted by M1cha5l, today at 19:59

      M1cha5l replied:
      Yeah, it was called a pandemic that devalued all players.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 19:57

    Martial should be concerned. Very concerned. Get your CV out there Anthony

    • Reply posted by that swashbuckling polander of garwolin, today at 20:07

      that swashbuckling polander of garwolin replied:
      He is rubbish. Bayern would have put their hands on him alreadt if he were any good.

  • Comment posted by Matress, today at 20:00

    Dortmund will now be less likely to sell Haaland.

  • Comment posted by Milky Bar Senior Citizen, today at 20:12

    Seems a lot for an England bench warmer. Imagine how much Saka must be worth?

    • Reply posted by Grb, today at 20:14

      Grb replied:
      Depends who’s paying for Saka - 30 million to most, 150 million to ManU 😂

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 19:56

    Fair enough by united, people criticised their transfer policy after not paying £100 mil last summer, but they managed to get a somewhat realistic price for him.

    • Reply posted by More on this story, today at 20:19

      More on this story replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Nick Matthew, today at 19:59

    Utd overpaying again. Who else was bidding?

    • Reply posted by Footy_fan, today at 20:02

      Footy_fan replied:
      None....they just kept on increasing their bid by 0.5 mn each time and dragged it on

  • Comment posted by Sopot, today at 19:59

    Is he really THAT good when he can't even get into the England team?

    • Reply posted by Neil MacD, today at 20:01

      Neil MacD replied:
      Yes, yes he is

  • Comment posted by exeter_monk, today at 19:59

    I thought Sancho would have had more ambition than this. It's in no way a step up.

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 19:58

    Nearly £75 mil for an England squad player. Man U doing Man U things.

    • Reply posted by Aydin is fit , today at 20:11

      Aydin is fit replied:
      English squad player with some of best attacking stats n eu for past 3 years despite being 21

  • Comment posted by Jetsetter4805, today at 19:56

    Time to put up the Tevez 'Welcome to Manchester' posters.

    • Reply posted by Aydin is fit , today at 20:09

      Aydin is fit replied:
      SUCH a good point tho dont obv want the club to don it- but fact he was a youth player as well makes it much worse...
      Since he left them we’ve had Greenwood, mctom, hendo, Williams come through and rashford becomenantop player...they’ve had foden

  • Comment posted by Paddytheclaw, today at 19:55

    Is it over?, really? I hope so

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 20:14

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Maybe not. Still to agree personal terms.

  • Comment posted by Oles at the wheel, today at 19:57

    Hardly 'Breaking News' when you're 30 minutes behind Sky Sports 🤔

    • Reply posted by TardiGrade, today at 20:24

      TardiGrade replied:
      At least its on the same day, last time they were only 24 hrs late

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 19:57

    Considering we bought Maguire for £80 mil, this is a bargain

    • Reply posted by Treble99, today at 19:59

      Treble99 replied:
      Have to take Covid impact into account tho mate. Sancho would have cost £110mill a year ago!

  • Comment posted by a_b_manyowa, today at 20:16

    No doubt Man U 'fans' will still accuse Man City of 'buying the league' after spending more mega millions on Sancho 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

