Harry Davis will play in League Two for a fourth successive campaign

Scunthorpe United have signed centre-back Harry Davis on a one-year contract after he was released by Morecambe.

The 29-year-old made 34 appearances last season as the Shrimps went up to League One via the play-offs.

Davis has previously played for Grimsby, St Mirren and Crewe, where he made the bulk of his 293 career league appearances to date.

He has made the same move as full-back Alex Kenyon, who has also swapped Morecambe for Scunthorpe this summer.

