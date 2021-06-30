Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Swansea City's new crest will feature on home, away and goalkeeper kits in 2021-22

Swansea City are to wear a new badge in 2021-22 to mark the 40th anniversary of their first top-flight campaign.

Swansea finished sixth - the best final league position in their history - under John Toshack in the old First Division in 1981-82.

Their 2020-21 crest will be similar to one of those used by the club during their first spell at the highest level.

Swansea say the crest is an "acknowledgement and homage to a golden era" in their history.

The original badge did not feature on Swansea's team strip in the First Division era, but was used on promotional material such as match programmes. It was then used on their kit during the 1990s.