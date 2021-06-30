Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments20

Breaking news

Tottenham have appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager on a two-year contract.

Nuno left Wolves in May after four impressive seasons, during which time he took the club from the Championship to a Europa League quarter-final.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in April and replaced him with 29-year-old Ryan Mason until the end of last season.

"It's an enormous pleasure and honour [to be at Spurs]. I'm happy and looking forward to starting work," said Nuno.

"We don't have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days."

Tottenham have brought in Nuno after Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso were linked with the job this summer.

Spurs made contact with Paris St-Germain boss Pochettino about the possibility of the Argentine returning to manage them but the French club were not prepared to let him go.

Former Chelsea boss Conte appeared set for the role, having left Inter Milan after leading them to the Serie A title, only for talks between the Italian and Spurs to break down.

Ex-Roma manager Fonseca then thought he was taking over, only to be dumped in favour of Gattuso, who was quickly rejected when fans reacted badly to the existence of social media posts which brought the Italian's commitment to inclusivity into question.

Nuno won the 2017-18 Championship title in his first season with Wolves before leading them to seventh in the Premier League in the following two seasons, while they finished 13th last season.

More to follow.

Banner image reading "Be ready for the new season"BBC Sport footer

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 20:39

    Happy with that

  • Comment posted by ChristoffChristofferson, today at 20:39

    38% win rate at Wolves. Just what we need as that's right up our street! Welcome Nuno.

  • Comment posted by MrHotspurs, today at 20:39

    Speaks well, did very well with Wolves, fantastic manager! COYS!

  • Comment posted by baggie boy, today at 20:39

    nuno had a dream .best wolves manager in years and they sacked him

  • Comment posted by TardiGrade, today at 20:39

    Wow , massive 2 year contract, Levy really trusts him then?

  • Comment posted by JPS, today at 20:39

    Not overly enamoured but Nuno, but hopefully he can get the team to gel a bit more, nurture our youth prospects, ready for the next manager in 12/18 months.

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 20:39

    Good Luck Nuno, you'll need it!

  • Comment posted by OutMeansOutWillOfThePeople, today at 20:39

    Nobody cars anymore. This seasons all about Liverpool fc and I'm teeing you now.... YNWA!!!

    VVD is back and the league is all ours!

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 20:39

    100th choice, finally got their man

  • Comment posted by BlackbirdLeysSpurs, today at 20:39

    Welcome
    COYS

  • Comment posted by Divvs, today at 20:39

    Better choice than Fonseca

  • Comment posted by Jason, today at 20:39

    Oh god help us

  • Comment posted by FFCForever, today at 20:39

    Who?

  • Comment posted by RoadkillGoat, today at 20:39

    Pretty much had no other choices. Good luck to him, he will need it working with Levy

  • Comment posted by ithomson90, today at 20:39

    Good to see that Spurs were able to get their first choice.

  • Comment posted by adamyclau, today at 20:39

    Lol

  • Comment posted by SoupPlate, today at 20:38

    He must have been desperate

  • Comment posted by Football_fan23, today at 20:38

    Its been 84 years...

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 20:38

    Really dont like Tottenham but Nuno is a top man & manager I hope he does well (ish)!

  • Comment posted by 23Mike, today at 20:38

    Poison chalice

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

More from Wimbledon