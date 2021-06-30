FA Cup: Men's and women's finals to take place over same weekend for first time
Next year's men's and women's FA Cup finals will take place at Wembley over the same weekend for the first time.
The women's final will be played on Sunday, 15 May 2022, the day after the men's match.
The 2021-22 women's competition is set to begin on 15 August with the delayed 2020-21 competition not due to finish until 5 December.
Manchester City are the holders of the women's FA Cup while Leicester City won this year's men's title.
Manchester City take on Leicester in the women's quarter-final on 29 September with Gareth Taylor's side aiming to win the competition for the third year in a row.
"The Vitality Women's FA Cup Final is one of the biggest occasions in the women's football calendar and an opportunity to showcase the very best players at one of the most famous venues in world football," said FA director of the women's professional game Kelly Simmons.
"I'm thrilled that we will have a whole weekend of world-class football at Wembley Stadium and I hope for a really big, vocal crowd to match the spectacle on the field."
Women's FA Cup 2020-21
Quarter-finals: Wednesday 29 September
Semi-finals: Sunday 31 October
Final: Sunday 5 December
Women's FA Cup 2021-22
Extra preliminary round: Sunday 15 August
Preliminary round: Sunday 29 August
First round qualifying: Sunday 12 September
Second round qualifying: Sunday 3 October
Third round qualifying: Sunday 24 October
First round: Sunday 14 November
Second round: Sunday 28 November
Third round: Sunday 9 January
Fourth round: Sunday 30 January
Fifth round: Sunday 27 February
Quarter-finals: Sunday 20 March
Semi-finals: Sunday 17 April
Final: Sunday 15 May
Men's FA Cup 2021-22 dates
Extra preliminary round: Saturday 7 August
Preliminary round: Saturday 21 August
First round qualifying: Saturday 4 September
Second round qualifying: Saturday 18 September
Third round qualifying: Saturday 2 October
Fourth round qualifying: Saturday 16 October
First round: Saturday 6 November
Second round: Saturday 4 December
Third round: Saturday 8 January
Fourth round: Saturday 5 February
Fifth round: Wednesday 2 March
Quarter-finals: Saturday 19 March
Semi-finals: Saturday 16 April
Final: Saturday 14 May