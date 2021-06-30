Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and Manchester City captain Steph Houghton celebrate their FA Cup wins

Next year's men's and women's FA Cup finals will take place at Wembley over the same weekend for the first time.

The women's final will be played on Sunday, 15 May 2022, the day after the men's match.

The 2021-22 women's competition is set to begin on 15 August with the delayed 2020-21 competition not due to finish until 5 December.

Manchester City are the holders of the women's FA Cup while Leicester City won this year's men's title.

Manchester City take on Leicester in the women's quarter-final on 29 September with Gareth Taylor's side aiming to win the competition for the third year in a row.

"The Vitality Women's FA Cup Final is one of the biggest occasions in the women's football calendar and an opportunity to showcase the very best players at one of the most famous venues in world football," said FA director of the women's professional game Kelly Simmons.

"I'm thrilled that we will have a whole weekend of world-class football at Wembley Stadium and I hope for a really big, vocal crowd to match the spectacle on the field."

Women's FA Cup 2020-21

Quarter-finals: Wednesday 29 September

Semi-finals: Sunday 31 October

Final: Sunday 5 December

Women's FA Cup 2021-22

Extra preliminary round: Sunday 15 August

Preliminary round: Sunday 29 August

First round qualifying: Sunday 12 September

Second round qualifying: Sunday 3 October

Third round qualifying: Sunday 24 October

First round: Sunday 14 November

Second round: Sunday 28 November

Third round: Sunday 9 January

Fourth round: Sunday 30 January

Fifth round: Sunday 27 February

Quarter-finals: Sunday 20 March

Semi-finals: Sunday 17 April

Final: Sunday 15 May

Men's FA Cup 2021-22 dates

Extra preliminary round: Saturday 7 August

Preliminary round: Saturday 21 August

First round qualifying: Saturday 4 September

Second round qualifying: Saturday 18 September

Third round qualifying: Saturday 2 October

Fourth round qualifying: Saturday 16 October

First round: Saturday 6 November

Second round: Saturday 4 December

Third round: Saturday 8 January

Fourth round: Saturday 5 February

Fifth round: Wednesday 2 March

Quarter-finals: Saturday 19 March

Semi-finals: Saturday 16 April

Final: Saturday 14 May