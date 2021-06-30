Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Billy Bodin scored three goals in 39 Championship appearances since joining from Bristol Rovers in January 2018

League One side Oxford United have signed forward Billy Bodin following his departure from Preston North End.

Bodin, 29, has signed a one-year deal at the Kassam Stadium.

The one-cap Wales international, who was released by Preston at the end of last season, has previously played for Swindon, Torquay and Bristol Rovers.

"It has been frustrating for the last couple of years with injuries but I am fully fit now," Bodin told Oxford's official website. external-link

