Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Hayden Muller in action for Millwall last season

St Johnstone have signed Millwall central defender Hayden Muller on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old has made four appearances as a substitute for the English Championship side.

Millwall trio Danny McNamara, Isaac Olaofe and James Brown all spent time on loan at McDiarmid Park last season.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is a former team-mate of Lions boss Gary Rowett and coached under him at The Den and at Stoke City.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.