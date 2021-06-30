Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham missed out on the National League play-offs last season

Global entertainment platform TikTok has been confirmed as National League club Wrexham's sponsors for the next two seasons.

TikTok's involvement comes after Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney became owners in January.

The duo's takeover of the club will be the subject of a documentary series called Welcome to Wrexham.

"To have TikTok on the front of our shirts is a great coup," Wrexham's executive director Humphrey Ker said.

"And we are sure it will be popular among our fanbase, as well as with those who are active on TikTok.

"The opportunity to access the full breadth of their social reach creates a community-building opportunity many will envy."

TikTok is the short-form video app which UK media regulator Ofcom said grew from three million adult visitors in September 2019 to 14 million by March this year in the UK alone.

The club is to launch its own official TikTok account which "will feature all those involved at the club, including both Rob and Ryan".

Nick Tran, head of global marketing at TikTok, said: "TikTok is uniquely positioned at the centre of entertainment, technology and the creator community to help bring Wrexham AFC's story to life to global audiences.

"With the growth of football clubs, players and trends on TikTok, joining Rob and Ryan in returning Wrexham AFC to the English Football League was a natural choice for us."