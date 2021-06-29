Last updated on .From the section European Football

Steven Caulker competed for Team GB at the 2012 Olympic Games

Former England defender Steven Caulker is set to stay in Turkey after agreeing a deal to sign for Fenerbahce.

The former Tottenham and Queens Park Rangers centre-back, 29, has spent two seasons at Alanyaspor and will sign a contract pending a medical.

On Tuesday, Caulker thanked Alanyaspor and its fans on social media for giving him a chance to rebuild his career following addiction problems.

"You gave me a chance. I will never forget what you did for me," he wrote.

Caulker, who has also played for Cardiff City, Swansea City, Dundee and Liverpool, made 33 appearances and scored three goals for Alanyaspor last season.

Alanyaspor were top of the Turkish Super Lig but eventually slipped to seventh.

Moving to Fenerbahce will offer Caulker the chance to compete in the Europa League next season.

Caulker has one cap for England, scoring in a 4-2 defeat against Sweden in a friendly in 2012. He also made five appearances for Team GB at the London Olympics that year.

