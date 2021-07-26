Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Fans are beginning to appear again at Scottish Premiership stadiums

After almost 18 months of buffering club streams and matchdays on the sofa, fans will be back in through the gates in decent numbers when the Scottish Premiership resumes this weekend.

But after a campaign in which season-ticket holders got precious little for their money, what can they expect this time round? Covid restrictions permitting, of course...

Aberdeen

How much?

Discounted tickets are available for 'AberDNA' members, but standard adult pricing ranges from £350 to £480.

Over-65s can secure access for the campaign from £284 (rising to £349) while over-75s and 18 to 21-year-olds receive a discounted option of £189 (rising to £299).

Under-18 tickets have reduced 50% in price, starting from £68.50 and rising to £117.50, and an under-12 pass can be purchased for as little as £28.50 - with £90 the highest option.

How many games?

Access to all home Scottish Premiership matches.

Benefits?

Additional extras include a discount on official supporter buses for away matches, 10% off the club shop and cheaper tickets for European matches.

Celtic

How much?

With prices frozen, adults will have to fork out least £510, over-65s are able to purchase passes from £331, and students in full-time education will pay £329.

Prices for those aged 18 and younger remain fixed for the 13th season in a row - ranging from £50 to £219:

under-13s from £50 for 19 home fixtures and £110 for 21 games;

13 to 16-year-olds from £105 for 19 home matches and £165 for all 21;

17 to 18-year-olds from £159 for 19 home games and £219 for all 21.

How many games?

All adult, over-65 and student season tickets are valid for 21 home matches, including all home league fixtures and other games nominated by the club.

For this season, additional home matches included Celtic's pre-season friendly with Preston North End (2,000 fans permitted) and the home leg of the Champions League second-round qualifier against Midtjylland (9,000 fans permitted).

Benefits?

Fans will have been able to enjoy virtual access to Celtic's pre-season matches, plus free entry to a first-team training day and a home Celtic SWPL match, plus 20% off stadium tours.

Every season ticket holder from last season received a £50 retail gift voucher.

Dundee

How much?

To watch Dundee in their first season back in the top flight, adults will have to pay a fixed price of £375. Over-65s and disabled tickets are £255, while students and under-18s pay £195 and £125 respectively.

The Premiership newcomers have also offered the chance for under-12s to watch the entire campaign for just £1.

How many games?

Access to all home Scottish Premiership matches.

Benefits?

An added bonus is the 'Bring a Friend' scheme, as adult, senior, disabled and student season-ticket holders will be able to exchange vouchers from their books for at least two selected matches.

And, if games are behind closed doors or with a reduced capacity, they will receive free access to a live stream.

Dundee were able to welcome back 500 fans for their Premiership play-off final against Kilmarnock in May

Dundee United

How much?

United offered season-ticket holders the chance to renew during a 'loyalty' period, meaning no fan would pay more than they did in 2020-21.

Adults - from £295

Over-65s - from £175

Under-18s & Students - from £150

Under 16s - from £70

Under 12s - from £30

Beyond this period, prices rise for newcomers, with adults potentially paying up to £560 and over-65s, under-18s and students looking at a price as high as £325.

How many games?

Access to all home Scottish Premiership matches.

Benefits?

Fans renewing in the 'loyalty' period are eligible to a range of benefits, including a special edition scarf and free tickets to legends match played this year.

Those renewing under-16 will also receive free tickets to United's home League Cup group stage games.

Hearts

How much?

Hearts have offered a discounted renewal option for this campaign.

Adults - £200 to £280

Over-65s & Students - £129 to £179

Under-18s - £109 to £149

Under-16s - £78 to £129

Alternatively, fans can choose to take up a full-price renewal option if they wish to inject further cash into the club.

Adult - £295 to £625

Over-65s & Students - £180 to £380

Under-18s - £155 to £335

Under-16s - £100 to £290

The Tynecastle club have also introduced a scheme that allows season-ticket holders to reserve their seat for £25 and pay for a pro-rata pass at any point in the campaign.

How many games?

Access to all home Scottish Premiership matches.

Benefits?

Hearts season-ticket holders will have priority in ticket ballots for league and cup games and will have their names added to a tribute wall at Tynecastle.

They will also be granted free streaming of games played behind closed doors or at limited capacity and access to a first-team training session.

Hibernian

How much?

An adult will have to shell out at least £385 to watch Jack Ross' side, with tickets rising to £495.

Senior and student tickets range from £215 to £275, while youth passes can be purchased at £125, rising to £200. As for a child season ticket, prices for those range from £50 to £165.

How many games?

Access to all home Scottish Premiership matches.

Benefits?

Free access to Hibs TV for the season, discounted domestic cup tickets and 10% off at the stadium kiosks.

Livingston

How much?

The West Lothian club froze their ticket prices in line with their early-bird prices from last season, meaning adults can buy season passes for £300. Concession price is £200, with under-16s at £50.

Livingston also offer a family ticket option, which means two adults and two kids can be at every home league match for £650.

How many games?

Access to all home Scottish Premiership matches.

Benefits?

None stated.

Motherwell

How much?

The Fir Park received plenty of plaudits when they announced they would give season-ticket holders a free renewal for the 2021-22 season.

For those who are not renewing, standard prices for an adult range between £330 and £425. A concession ticket starts from £185 - rising to £245 - while a junior ticket (15 and under) is just £20.

How many games?

Access to all home Scottish Premiership matches.

Benefits?

As well as a free renewal, season-ticket holders will be entitled to a free junior season ticket for a child aged 15 or under. Holders will also have priority if capacity numbers are limited.

Rangers

How much?

Rangers have frozen prices from last season with one option in the east corner available for £492 and another at £477 in the rear of the main stand.

The Scottish Premiership champions sold out all 46,500 of their available season books last term despite fans not having a chance to take their seats.

How many games?

An Ibrox season tickets provides access to Rangers' home Premiership matches, likely to be 19 games in total depending on the post-split fixtures.

Benefits?

The club promise pre-match activities for children while there are concession season ticket rates, including £334 in the main stand.

Ross County

How much?

County pride themselves on having the league's lowest average season-ticket price and adults will have to pay between £250 and £350.

Over-65 prices range from £100 to £150, with 18 to 21-year-olds and under-18s asked to pay £100 and £60 respectively.

How many games?

Access to all home Scottish Premiership matches and free entry to all home League Cup group games. Unfortunately, there was only one cup tie with the other group match in Dingwall forfeited because of a Covid outbreak.

Benefits?

All season-ticket holders will have access to live streaming of home league games.

St Johnstone

How much?

Last season's double-cup winners also froze their prices, meaning an adult pass ranges from £260 to £395 - with the option to bring a child aged 12 and under for free included.

Over-65s and students can watch Callum Davidson's men for the campaign from £165 and £90 respectively, while anyone aged 20 and under will be asked to pay at least £100.

How many games?

Access to all home Scottish Premiership matches, plus those renewing get free access to the first European home game held at McDiarmid Park.

Benefits?

Bonuses include entry to a League Cup and Scottish Cup celebration day, with the chance to get a photo with the trophies.

St Mirren

How much?

Adults will be required to pay at least £270 (rising to £387). Concessions start from £139 and under-21 passes from £224. Under-17s can attend all season for £56 - rising to £238 - with under-12s ranging from £26 to £92.

St Mirren also offer a family ticket, which allows two adults and up to three under-12s to attend for £459.

How many games?

Access to all home Scottish Premiership matches.

Benefits?

Adults and concessions in the family stand can claim two free under-12 season tickets.