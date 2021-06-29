Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leicester City won the Women's Championship in 2020-21 with two games remaining

Remi Allen and Charlotte Fleming are among nine players who are leaving Leicester City Women following their promotion to the Women's Super League.

Midfielders Allen, 30, and Fleming, 19, are are both moving on by mutual consent.

Grace Riglar, Lia Cataldo, Freya Thomas, Aimee Everett, Millie Farrow, Olivia Fergusson and Libby Smith are leaving at the end of their contracts.

Leicester begin their first season in the top flight in September.

The first matches take place 3-5 September.

A statement on the Leicester website said: "The Football Club would like to place on record its gratitude to all nine players for their contributions over the years, in particular the historic title-winning season in 2020-21 that saw LCFC Women earn promotion to the Barclays FA Women's Super League for the first time."