Scott Booth had a spell as Stenhousemuir manager before taking over at Glasgow City women in 2015

Birmingham City have named Glasgow City boss Scott Booth as their new head coach.

The 49-year-old has agreed a three-year contract and will join the Women's Super League club after completing his notice period in Scotland.

Glasgow City won their 14th successive Scottish title earlier this month, the last six of them with Booth in charge.

"After six years in Glasgow, I felt now was the right time for a new challenge," he said.

Booth replaces Carla Ward, who resigned in May after one season in charge, and is now head coach of city rivals Aston Villa.

"It will be an honour to lead the team at both St Andrew's and on the road in the league, along with the cup competitions in which Blues have a tradition of success," Booth added.

"I am excited to start working within the existing infrastructure and building a side that the supporters can be proud of. After a season where the fans have been limited to following from home, rewarding their loyal support with something to shout about is vitally important."

Booth began and ended his playing career with hometown club Aberdeen, and also won 22 Scotland caps, scoring six goals.

He was appointed by Glasgow City in 2015, winning a league and cup double in that year, and in 2019-20 guided them to the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League.

"His dedication to the job has been faultless and he got our club and our ethos the moment he joined Glasgow City. He is a great coach and a great person and I wish him the very best in his new post," said chief executive Laura Montgomery.

Birmingham finished 11th in WSL in 2020-21, just two points clear of relegated Bristol City.

"Scott will bring a winning mentality and exciting style of play to Birmingham City which we know our supporters will enjoy," said general manager Sarah Westwood.

"Scott's on board with our ambition for the football club and recognises its values and history. We want the fans to get behind Scott and the journey we are embarking on."