Derry City beat Waterford 1-0 at the Regional Sports Centre in May

League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Waterford Date: Friday, 2 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Venue: The Brandywell Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio Foyle

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins believes everyone at the club is "rolling in the right direction" ahead of Friday's match with Waterford.

Waterford are two places and nine points shy of Derry, however Dundalk beat the Candystripes last time out.

The defeat was Higgins' first away defeat as manager but he has tipped his team to bounce back against Waterford.

"The club, players and staff have been great so long may it continue," he said.

Waterford are four points clear of basement side Longford Town however Higgins says they cannot be taken lightly despite their lowly position in the table.

"They have good players and if we aren't at it then we won't be on the right end of the result," he said.

"But on the flip side of that, if we repeat our second-half performance against Dundalk then I am confident we can get the three points.

"We have to go out and win the game, and I think the way our players have performed over the past couple of months then we are more than capable of doing it. "

McGonigle debut may have to wait

The Candystripes announced the signing of striker Jamie McGonigle from Crusaders on Tuesday however Higgins believes he may have to wait for his debut.

"He hasn't played in four or five weeks so we need to be careful," said Higgins.

"He hasn't done a lot so I'm not sure he is ready to start but he will definitely be in the squad if he available."

Key midfielder Will Patching has returned to Dundalk after the expiry of his loan however Derry announced new deals for striker James Akintunde and defender Cameron McJannet on Wednesday. Higgins described the duo as "pivotal to what we have done over the past couple of months".

"I'm delighted they have committed their futures to the club for 18 months and it gives us an opportunity to build something," he added.

"Cameron is 22 but he plays with real leadership. He is willing to learn and he is getting better week after week."