Booth led Glasgow City to the last six of their 14 consecutive league titles

Scott Booth has ended his trophy-laden Glasgow City tenure to sign a three-year deal as head coach of Birmingham City in the Women's Super League.

The 49-year-old led Glasgow to six SWPL 1 titles and two Scottish Cups after being appointed in July 2015.

City held off newly-professional rivals Celtic and Rangers to secure their 14th successive league crown this month.

Chief executive Laura Montgomery hailed the outgoing head coach's "faultless dedication".

She added: "Scott leaves with our very best wishes. We have had amazing success together and we have worked really well as a partnership.

"He got our club and our ethos the moment he joined Glasgow City."

Booth maintains City dominance

Booth worked as Scotland Under-17s coach before a short stint in charge of third-tier men's side Stenhousemuir prior to his arrival at Glasgow City a few months later.

The former Aberdeen, Borussia Dortmund and Scotland striker had immediate success, completing City's fourth domestic treble in a row with league and Scottish Cup victory, and has maintained their title dominance despite increased competition.

Unitl the Old Firm's emergence, Hibernian were Glasgow's main rivals for silverware, with the capital side's three-year hold on the Scottish Cup ending in 2019 as Booth's side completed the domestic double.

In 2019-20, he steered the club to just their second Uefa Women's Champions League quarter-final thanks to a memorable last-16 shootout win over Brondby.

Last season, the title race went to the wire as Glasgow defeated Rangers on the final day to finish three points clear of Celtic

"I would just like to say thank you to all of those who have been part of our incredible journey over the last six years," Booth said.

He joins Birmingham to replace Carla Ward, who resigned last month after securing WSL survival on the final day, with her sole season in charge dogged by off-field issues.

What next for City?

Booth's record presents a hard act to follow and City are "actively recruiting" for a new head coach as they look to continue his legacy of success.

There is a sense of urgency with competitive action resuming in less than a month. Glasgow enter the revamped Women's Champions League at the first-round stage and will learn their opponents on Friday, with the ties beginning on 28-29 July.

It has yet to be confirmed when the new league campaign will start, with last season having reverted from summer to a winter format after the previous campaign was declared null and void because of Covid-19.

Booth's exit swiftly follows the loss of another influential figure, with South Africa defender Janine Van Wyk having returned this week to the club she founded in her homeland.