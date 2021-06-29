Euro 2020: England win over Germany watched by more than 20m on BBC
Last updated on .From the section European Championship
England's 2-0 victory over Germany at Euro 2020 on Tuesday attracted a peak TV audience of 20.6m, with 80.1% audience share.
Goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane produced a memorable last-16 tie at Wembley Stadium.
The match also pulled in 6.5m live streams across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website combined - making it the most watched Euro 2020 match so far.
The iPlayer set a new live viewing record with 5.6m streams.
England's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday at 20:00 BST.
Belgium's quarter-final against Italy is also live on BBC One on Friday night.
