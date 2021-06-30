Euro 2020: England v Ukraine - pick your Three Lions starting XI

Last updated on .From the section England

Gareth Southgate said England "gave people another day to remember" with their European Championship last-16 victory over Germany.

Now the Three Lions travel away from Wembley and head to Rome for their quarter-final against Ukraine, but who would you pick for Saturday's game?

Use our selector and share your team on social media using #bbcfootball.

My England XI to start against Ukraine

Select your England XI to start against Ukraine at Euro 2020

